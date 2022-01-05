  • EQUIPMENT

    Collin Morikawa switches to TaylorMade Stealth Plus

    New driver replaces club he used in both his major wins

  Morikawa has put TaylorMade's new Stealth Plus in the bag for this week's Sentry Tournament of Champions. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)