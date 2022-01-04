-
Cameron Champ WDs from Sentry after testing positive for COVID-19
January 04, 2022
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Cameron Champ was set to make his first PGA TOUR start since September. (Stan Badz/PGA TOUR)
Cameron Champ has withdrawn from the Sentry Tournament of Champions after testing positive for COVID-19. Champ qualified for the field after earning his third PGA TOUR victory at last year’s 3M Open.
The field for the Sentry Tournament of Champions is now 38 players.
“Cameron is naturally quite disappointed not to be able to return to action in Maui,” Champ’s representatives said in a statement. “Thankfully, however, he feels good and we were able to confirm this breakthrough case whilst he was still at home in Houston.”
This was scheduled to be Champ’s first start on TOUR since a missed cut at the Fortinet Championship in September. An injury to his left wrist forced him to sit out the remainder of the year.
Champ, 26, finished T31, T14 and T11 in his previous three Sentry appearances (he qualified for the 2021 Sentry by qualifying for the 2020 TOUR Championship).
