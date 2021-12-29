Behind the ‘semi-scripted lunacy’ of the PGA TOUR, DP World Tour video collaboration

NASSAU, Bahamas – Tyrrell Hatton kept his cool as he was called a furious elf. Rory McIlroy overheard a quip about his tiny head and cracked up laughing. Collin Morikawa played along as he was told of a fan-generated, Transformers-inspired nickname for him: Optimus Fine.

Oh, and Scottie Scheffler was rebranded Scott Scheffler and made to sell an imaginary car.

You know, in case the professional golf thing doesn’t work out.

The first big collaboration between the PGA TOUR and DP World Tour content teams was semi-scripted lunacy. Actor John C. McGinley was at the center of it all as he gave tongue-in-cheek performance evaluations before the Hero World Challenge at Albany Golf Club. The two-day shoot highlighted the strategic alliance between the TOUR and the DP World (former European) Tour and utilized the signature subversive style perfected by European content creators.

“I think it’s a great move,” Jordan Spieth said. “I think the TOUR is going to do some more stuff like that; it’s something that the European Tour has done well, especially socially. It was fun to go in in character and act like it was a year in review.”

Added a laughing McIlroy: “It was good fun; if I had to do stuff like that on my own, in front of a camera, I’d be terrible. But having someone there to do it against makes it so much easier.”

McGinley, most famous for Scrubs but boasting a long list of film and TV credits, made sure this was no standard Q&A. Forgoing a salary in lieu of a donation to the Global Down Syndrome Foundation, he brought a gonzo sensibility to the evaluations. Think Sacha Baron Cohen (Ali G, Borat) or Zach Galifianakis (Between Two Ferns) if they worked for the Golf Channel.

“The most fun moment was the same with every single player, which was when I could get that hook in their gums a little bit,” said McGinley, an avid golfer. “I got Scottie Scheffler to sell me a car, and he was great. It was improv, where the conceit is there’s an initiator and a reactor. You can’t have two of one, none of the other, that’s when improv goes nowhere.”

Scheffler caught on quickly.

“It was fun,” he said. “I’m glad the TOUR started doing stuff like that. I wouldn’t really consider myself to be too funny of a person, so hopefully it turns out alright.”