Ten names to know in 2022

The good: He won the Wells Fargo Championship in the spring, the first time he’d won the same TOUR event three times, and THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT in the fall. The bad: McIlroy battled inconsistency amid a coaching change and his efforts to gain yardage. He cried at the end of a lopsided loss for Europe at the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits.

The good: McIlroy is back to his coach since boyhood, Michael Bannon. The bad: He had one hand on the trophy at the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai before a bad break – his approach shot clanking off the pin and into a bunker at the 15th hole – sent him into a tailspin.

The former world No. 1 is still searching for his consistency from 2019, when his TOUR-leading 14 top-10 finishes in 19 starts, and three victories, yielded his second FedExCup .

“Just being me is good enough,” he said after winning THE CJ CUP, “and maybe the last few months I was trying – not to be someone else, but maybe trying to add things to my game or take things away from my game. I know that when I do the things that I do well … I'm capable of winning a lot of events on the PGA TOUR and being the best player in the world.”

Could this bit of self-awareness make him the first three-time winner in the FedExCup’s history? - Cameron Morfit

6. PHIL MICKELSON

Phil Mickelson is coming off a tale of two seasons.

He’s not sure what 2022 will look like.

“A lot of things are up in the air,” he said at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship at Phoenix Country Club in November, when he shot a final-round 65 to join Jack Nicklaus as the only players to win four of their first six PGA TOUR Champions starts. “I know I’m going to play a decent amount. I just don’t know when and where.”

On TOUR, Mickelson, 51, won the PGA Championship, becoming the oldest men’s major winner. It was a shocker, given his lack of form. His win at Kiawah was his only top-10 of the season. At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he’d won five times, he shot a second-round 80 to miss the cut. He opened with 75s at the Masters and U.S. Open, missed the cut at The Open, finished 70th in the FedExCup. But all that matters in the history books is his performance that one week at Kiawah Island.

So, which tour will he play next year? We'll have to wait and see.

“I'm hoping to use the opportunity to play and compete here as a way to keep my game sharp and have a few special moments on the regular TOUR like I had this year in May,” he said at the Schwab. “If I could have a couple more of those, that's really what motivates me to work hard, to get in the gym in the offseason, put in the time and the effort to have those special moments.” - Cameron Morfit

7. SAM BURNS

A freak injury slowed his progress, but Burns is back to fulfilling the lofty expectations that came after he played alongside – and beat – Tiger Woods in the final round of the 2018 Honda Classic.

Burns, who won the Jack Nicklaus Award as college golf’s top player in 2017, broke his ankle in the summer of 2019 while playing pickup basketball with kids in his neighborhood. He admits that he came back too soon from the injury, and then the COVID-19 pandemic hit. But Burns, 25, is back on track after two victories in 2021 (Valspar Championship, Sanderson Farms Championship).

He’ll enter 2022 ranked second in the FedExCup after finishing no worse than T14 in four fall starts. He’s also on the cusp of the top 10 in the Official World Golf Ranking. And he did it with a putter that was below his usual standard, which means that regression to the mean could mean good things for Burns in the next calendar year.

Burns, who ranked in the top 30 in Strokes Gained: Putting in each of his first three full seasons is only ranked 96th in that metric in this nascent season. His iron play continues to improve, however. He was a career-best 30th in Strokes Gained: Approach last season and is fourth this season. In other words, all signs are pointing toward a big year for Burns. - Sean Martin