Tiger Woods returns with moments of old at PNC

ORLANDO, Fla. – For Tiger Woods, the game of golf, at least for now, will need to be about moments, and not the sheer sustained brilliance and domination we witnessed during a career that produced 82 PGA TOUR victories and 15 major titles. Consider it the new clime of his new climb.

One such flash came on the par-5 third hole mid-day Saturday in the first round of the PNC Championship at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club. Woods faced 220 yards to a hole cut into the very back of the green and smashed a 4-iron that went up to the heavens, landed near the hole, and trickled out to about 8 feet.

Woods climbed back into the cart he needs simply to compete this week and shot fellow competitor Justin Thomas a wry smile that his good friend knows only too well. It was one well-struck golf shot, a glimpse of one man’s greatness. Both Tiger and his son, 12-year-old Charlie, would miss the eagle putt, but it did little to dim the inner satisfaction that accompanied such a shot. This was a man who, after a frightening Feb. 23 SUV crash that shattered his right leg, did not know if he would walk again, let alone play golf again. It had been a long, tough year; he was going to enjoy the shots he flushed.

“He hit a lot of nice iron shots today, really,” Woods’ caddie, Joe LaCava, said. “The 4-iron at 3, that was a quality golf shot.”

Usually a tough critic, Tiger managed to enjoy a lot of the golf shots that he hit, and many that Charlie hit, too, be it the good, the bad and the occasional ugly. In describing his day, Woods seemed to use the word “blast” quite frequently. Saturday’s first round of the PNC, a late-season, 36-hole Challenge Season dash where some of the brightest stars in the game play alongside sons and grandchildren – World No. 1 Nelly Korda is even here playing alongside her dad, Petr – served its purpose for Team Woods.

Tiger and Charlie combined to shoot 10-under 62, three shots off the leading pace posted by 2009 Open Championship winner Stewart Cink and his son and regular PGA TOUR caddie, Reagan. The Thomases, Justin and Mike, defending champions, will start Sunday one shot off the lead after shooting 60.

“We had a great time,” Woods said. “It was just a blast ,and we had a blast last year on the first day (playing with Team Thomas), it was the same. We had so much fun out there. We had one thing we wanted to do. We wanted to keep a clean card. Last year we made a bogey in each round.”

Saturday there were no bogeys, just birdies. Ten of them. Team Woods now has teed it up in three rounds at the PNC over 12 months, and each time they’ve returned a 62 in the scramble format. Especially given this year’s circumstances, that score was pretty stout. And considering Charlie Woods is 12 years old.

“I hit two good shots today -- well, three – that came off exactly how I wanted to, by old numbers (yardages),” Woods said. “But as I explained to you guys down in the Bahamas, I don't have endurance. I haven't played. This is, what, my fourth, fifth round the entire year? I don't have any golf endurance.”