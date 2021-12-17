Tiger Woods staying patient with his return to golf

Woods has been the rare athlete who shoulders massive expectations and exceeds them. This go-around, as he readies to turn 46, we should expect less. That just part of the new deal. Woods moved gingerly during points of his round, and after a few holes of his second nine, he appeared to be gassed. He said this was probably only his second or third round back after his Feb. 23 crash. As he builds himself back, he acknowledges his endurance is lacking. The last full swing he took in the scramble format was a 3-wood at the par-5 14th hole. He only chipped and putted. But physically, he passed his first test.

“It's going to be awhile,” Woods said. “I couldn't walk this golf course even right now, and it's flat. I don't have the endurance. My leg is not quite right yet and it's going to take time. I told you in the Bahamas (at the Hero World Challenge), I'm a long way from playing tournament golf. This is hit, hop in a cart and move about my business just like I would at Medalist (his home club).

“Being able to play tournament golf and being able to recover, practice and train and hit balls after a round and do all of the things that I need to be at a high level, I'm a long way away from that.”

All well and good. Here’s the point: Golf can, and will, wait for him. On Friday, it simply was time to exhale and look to the skies and be thankful Tiger Woods (a) is alive and (b) is back playing golf once again. Saturday, Tiger and Charlie will join Justin and Mike Thomas in the PNC’s opening round, teeing off at 12:18 p.m. Tiger said Friday Justin is like the big brother that Charlie never had. For Justin, Tiger has been the big brother that he never had. It’s a terrific dynamic. Friday, a limited crowd at Ritz-Carlton (an estimated 3,000 spectators) got to join in. Young and old delighted in Woods’ return, even if he didn’t hit all the shots. Given how far he had to come and how hard he had fought to get here, being back meant something.

“Being able to be in position to compete this week is remarkable,” said NBC’s Notah Begay, Woods’ former Stanford teammate and longtime resident in his inner circle. “He’s moving well, he feels good. There’s no endurance. It’s almost as if he’s on a pitch count. He’s got only so many full swings in him each day, and he knows that.

“But it’s good for him to be in a place where he’s OK with that. I know that’s come from a lot of maturity and coming to terms with the reality of an accident that could have been catastrophic, and being in a good place with it. I think he has really matured through this whole thing, and you see it out there. He’s really having a great time.”

Former PGA TOUR Champions winner Jim Thorpe, 72, was in the crowd on Friday, as well. When he is home, he’ll flip on old golf highlights on the television. When his young granddaughter and grandson see Woods on the screen, they react differently.

“I’m so happy to see him back,” Thorpe said. “I think a lot of us who played the game understand that he will never be the old Tiger. ... Being here to play with his son, the reception that he got from the people, golf needs him. Golf wants him back. Don’t get me wrong, there’s a lot of magnificent players out there. But there is only one Tiger.”