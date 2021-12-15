Five PGA TOUR-sanctioned events to offer spots in The Open

Five PGA TOUR-sanctioned events will award spots in next year’s 150th Open at St. Andrews, the R&A announced Wednesday.

The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, John Deere Classic, RBC Canadian Open, Genesis Scottish Open and Barbasol Championship are all part of the 2022 Open Qualifying Series schedule.

The Arnold Palmer Invitational, John Deere Classic and Genesis Scottish Open will each offer three qualifying places. Two berths in The Open will be available at the RBC Canadian Open, which will be played for the first time since 2019, and the Barbasol Championship will offer the final spot into the field at St. Andrews.

The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard will be played March 3-6 at Bay Hill Club & Lodge in Orlando, Florida. The RBC Canadian Open is scheduled for June 9-12 at Toronto’s St. George’s Golf & Country Club. The Deere will be played June 30-July 3, two weeks prior to The Open, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois.

The Barbasol Championship and Genesis Scottish Open will be played concurrently in the week before the year’s final major. Both events are co-sanctioned by the PGA TOUR and DP World Tour, meaning they will count toward both tours’ season-long points races, the FedExCup and Race to Dubai.

The Barbasol Championship will be played at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Kentucky, while The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland, will host the Genesis Scottish Open.

The DP World Tour’s Irish Open and Dutch Open will both award three spots into The Open.

The 2022 Open Qualifying Series is comprised of 16 events in 11 countries.



Three players have already booked their places through the Joburg Open, the first event in the Series, which was played in South Africa last month. The SMBC Singapore Open will be the next chance for golfers to qualify for the milestone championship at the Home of Golf when it is played at Sentosa from Jan. 20-23.



A minimum of 46 places in The Open are available through the Series, which provides golfers with opportunities to qualify at events around the world on the PGA TOUR, DP World Tour, PGA Tour of Australasia, Asian Tour, Korean Tour, Japan Golf Tour and Sunshine Tour.



For the first time, the New Zealand Open on the PGA Tour of Australasia will feature as part of the Series when it is played at Millbrook in Queenstown from March 31-April 3. Three qualifying places will be offered at New Zealand’s national championship.



Four places will be on offer at the Mizuno Open in Japan and two places at the KOLON Korea Open.



Regional Qualifying events will take place at venues throughout Great Britain and Ireland on June 20. A minimum of 12 places will then be available at Final Qualifying events taking place at Fairmont St. Andrews, Hollinwell, Prince’s and St. Annes Old Links on June 28.



The R&A has also published the list of exemptions that will be used to confirm the field for The 150th Open at St Andrews. Please visit TheOpen.com for more information.