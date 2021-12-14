The top 5 playoffs from 2021

In an era with some parity on the PGA TOUR, playoffs seemingly occur on a weekly basis. The margins are just that slim. This year took extra golf to the next level, though. There was an eight-hole playoff, a six-man playoff and, in rare form, a seven-player showdown for third place.

There are some playoffs that players would like to forget (don’t ask Louis Oostuizen and Charl Schwartzel about the Zurich Classic of New Orleans). But 2021 also gave us a handful that we will remember for years to come. From Max Homa adding to Los Angeles sports history to Patrick Cantlay going unconscious with his putter in Maryland, these are the top playoffs of the past year.

Genesis Invitational: Max Homa’s tree shot saves the day

Max Homa went from the highest of highs to the lowest of lows back to the highest of highs in a three-hole span. Coming up 18 on Sunday at Riviera tied for the lead, Homa stuck his approach shot to 3 feet. The Southern California native just needed the short birdie putt for the win. It was the chance for a Tigeresque finish in front of the man himself. Homa grew up idolizing Woods, who also serves as the Genesis’ host. But Homa missed, sending the Genesis Invitational to a playoff between him and Tony Finau.

Homa walked off 18 and called his wife Lacey, who told him to “Forgive quickly.” He would need to remember this again moments later.

Homa and Finau started their playoff on the drivable par-4 10th hole. Homa’s tee shot came to rest near the base of a tree. At first glance on TV, Homa’s ball looked too close to the tree for any sort of shot toward the hole. However, he found a stance and a swing and actually gave himself a look at a 15-foot birdie.

Homa and Finau both made pars (Finau missed from just more than 7 feet away) and they went to the par-3 14th hole. While Finau hit his tee shot in the bunker, Homa gave himself 12 feet for birdie. He two-putt, while Finau failed to get up-and-down, giving Homa his second win on the PGA TOUR and first (of two in 2021) in California.

“Been watching this tournament my whole life. It’s why I fell in love with golf. Tiger (Woods), another reason I’m into golf,” Homa said through tears. “I had good feelings this week. Been playing great. City of champions, Dodgers, Lakers, me now. It’s a weird feeling.”

The win was Homa’s first playoff victory in his first try. Meanwhile, Finau dropped his third straight playoff.