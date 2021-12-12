-
-
How to watch QBE Shootout, Round 3: Live scores, tee times, TV times
-
December 12, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- December 12, 2021
- (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
The final round of the QBE Shootout takes place Sunday from Naples, Florida. Twelve two-person teams will compete in a fun and unique format at the Tiburon Golf Club, which also hosts the LPGA’s season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Friday, 12 p.m.-4 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-5 p.m. (NBC). Sunday, 12 p.m.-2 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2 p.m.-4 p.m. (NBC).
MUST READS
Jason Day and Marc Leishman extend lead at QBE Shootout
-
-