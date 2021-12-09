The WARM Place named 2021 PGA TOUR Charity of the Year

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – The PGA TOUR announced today that The WARM Place, a Fort Worth-based non-profit beneficiary of the Charles Schwab Challenge, has been named the 2021 PGA TOUR Charity of the Year.

The WARM Place provides year-round grief support services to children ages 3 1/2 to 18 and their families, as well as young adults ages 19 to 25, who have experienced the death of a loved one. The non-profit provides a safe environment for children to express feelings and emotions as well as the opportunity to meet with children and families who are experiencing circumstances like their own. Since 1989, The WARM Place has companioned over 40,000 children and their families along their grief journeys. Families are never charged a fee for services and there are no geographical limitations or time limits – families are welcome to participate as long as the children are benefiting from the program.

Powered by the Colonial Country Club of Fort Worth, the Charles Schwab Challenge has made a charitable impact of more than $150 million on over 150 different organizations during the past two decades.

“All of the charitable organizations that we support are special, but The WARM Place is an incredibly special place and they do so many wonderful things for the benefit of families with children,” said Jim Whitten, Tournament Chairman, Charles Schwab Challenge.

The award comes with a $30,000 grant from the PGA TOUR to assist The WARM Place, which will be utilized to further support their grief support program, providing children and families with the support they need to work through their intense feelings of grief after the devasting loss of a loved one. The grant will provide a month of services, at no cost, to 240 children and their families grieving.

“To be recognized by the PGA TOUR nationally is so touching. I know the TOUR has a huge heart for giving back to people in need, and The WARM Place is such a wonderful organization. I couldn’t be more thankful and overwhelmed with gratitude,” said Shelley Bettis, Executive Director, The WARM Place.

With the support of more than 100,000 volunteers annually, the PGA TOUR assists approximately 3,000 charities each year. Virtually all tournaments are organized as non-profit organizations to maximize charitable giving, and to date, tournaments across all Tours have generated more than $3.2 billion.

The Charles Schwab Challenge, won in 2021 by Jason Kokrak, will be held May 26-29, 2022 at Colonial Country Club.