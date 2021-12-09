Kamaiu Johnson gets another opportunity at Farmers Insurance Open

LOS ANGELES – Kamaiu Johnson stood in an alcove at Wilshire Country Club last month with bittersweet feelings. The APGA Tour star was excited to award a PGA TOUR exemption to his good friend, Ryan Alford, but he also was reminded of his own missed opportunity.

This year’s Farmers Insurance Open was supposed to be Johnson’s PGA TOUR debut, the culmination of an inspiring road from eighth-grade dropout to professional golfer that was made possible by the generosity of so many.

But Johnson had to withdraw from the Farmers Insurance Open after testing positive for COVID-19. Though he was later awarded sponsor exemptions to three other events, there was still disappointment in missing his chance to play San Diego’s famed seaside course that is the site of so many historic moments.

Through the adversity, Johnson had kept his head up high. That attitude has allowed him to beat the odds and make it this far. The path to the PGA TOUR was never going to be easy – he knew that – and it just steeled him to work harder. He’s a firm believer that good things happen to good people. So, he pushed aside any personal disappointments and stood tall in front of the small gathering at Wilshire after the final event of the APGA’s newly-established Farmers Insurance Fall Series.

Johnson spoke with gusto about the pride he had in Alford and how excited he was to be a part of presenting him a dream opportunity. There wasn’t a hint of dissatisfaction in his voice.

“Ryan and I, we travel together, we push each other, we talk trash, we are like family, … and at the end of the day we really just want to see each other get better and succeed. We want to be out there on the PGA TOUR together,” Johnson said.

“A lot of us here on the APGA Tour, we know that's what Calvin Peete and Jim Thorpe and those guys did back in the day. They hung out together, they made each other stronger, they were like a big family, and they pushed each other and that's what we want to do. It gives me so much pride to be able to announce this for Ryan. … I know he'll do well at Torrey. I know that's what he's been waiting for, he's a winner, and he deserves it.”

Alford, rendered almost speechless, was picked by the tournament committee after an impressive two-win season on the APGA in 2021. He’d narrowly missed a third, finishing runner-up at Wilshire just moments earlier.

As a high school teammate of PGA TOUR winner Sam Burns – where they claimed five state championships – Alford has been exposed to high level golf for some time. Now he gets his chance to join it.

One man certainly not surprised to see Johnson’s professionalism in the moment was Marty Gorsich, the CEO of Farmers Insurance and Chairman of the Century Club that awarded the exemption. Farmers has been an industry leader in supporting the growth of diversity in golf and Gorsich followed up with some lovely words about both players before slipping in the second surprise. Johnson also would be receiving a spot in the field for the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open.