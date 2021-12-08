-
-
How to watch PNC Championship
Tiger Woods and son Charlie headline the field in Orlando
-
December 08, 2021
- December 08, 2021
- (Ben Jared/Getty Images)
Tiger Woods and his son Charlie headline the field at the 2021 PNC Championship in Orlando. The event will take place at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club from Dec. 18-19.
RELATED: Tiger commits | Full field
The PNC Championship provides the unique chance to see 20 major champions team up with a member of their family and play the game they truly love together. Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.
HOW TO FOLLOW (ALL TIMES ET)
Saturday, December 18 (Round 1)
11 a.m. - 12 p.m.: Golf Channel
3- 6 p.m.: NBC
6:30-10:30 p.m.: Golf Channel (re-air)
Sunday, December 19 (Final round)
12:30-1 p.m.: Golf Channel
1-4:30 p.m. NBC
5-9 p.m.: Golf Channel (re-air)
-
-