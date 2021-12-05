Viktor Hovland surge leads to trophy at Hero World Championship

NASSAU, Bahamas – One of the things that makes Albany Golf Club tricky is that, like TPC Scottsdale and other desert courses, it’s a bunch of fairways rolled out over hard-packed sand.

RELATED: Final Leaderboard | Winner's Bag: Viktor Hovland, Hero World Challenge

Errant drives tend to run out into bushes and plants, when they don’t find water, so when players get sideways, they have a hard time recovering no matter how far they hit it.

Viktor Hovland is one of the best drivers in the world, part of a super-elite subset of players who average 300-plus yards off the tee and hit 60% of the fairways. There were 13 such outliers on the PGA TOUR last season. Scottie Scheffler was another. That they each shot 66 to finish one-two after a wild final-round Sunday at the Hero World Challenge is no coincidence.

“When I first teed off and obviously got off to just making a few pars early on, I didn't really think winning was even in question,” Hovland said after a topsy-turvy five-birdie, two-eagle round.

And why would he? Collin Morikawa, the most reliable superpower in golf over the last 18 months, coming to the end of a magical season, began the day five clear of his closest pursuer. He was six ahead of Hovland, his roommate for the week.

And then everything went crazy. Morikawa, vying to become the fourth player to reach No. 1 in the world before turning 25 – joining Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth – shot a shocking front-nine 41 to turn the tournament on its head.

It was anybody’s ballgame.

Hovland had just made three straight birdies and was in a greenside bunker on 9 when he caught a glimpse of a leaderboard.

“I believe I was tied for the lead, maybe one shot behind or something like that,” he said. “That's when I knew that, OK, if I play really well on the back nine, I've got a chance.”

He did exactly that.

Five players had at least a share of the lead, but Hovland broke out with eagles at the 14th and 15th holes, the first a reachable par 4 (hole-out from the greenside bunker) and the second a par 5 (7-iron in for his second shot). He birdied 16, too, building himself such a cushion that bogeys on 17 and 18 were inconsequential.