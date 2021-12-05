Jordan Spieth, Henrik Stenson hit from wrong tee at Hero World Challenge

-
-
GROUND RULES
Jordan Spieth, Henrik Stenson hit from wrong tee at Hero World ChallengePenalized two strokes for accidentally using 17th tee
-
-
December 05, 2021
By Cameron Morfit, PGATOUR.COM
-
Highlights
Spieth, Stenson receive penalty for teeing off wrong hole at Hero
NASSAU, Bahamas – Jordan Spieth and Henrik Stenson have each won the Hero World Challenge, but neither was in position to do so again as they came to the tee at the par-5 ninth hole.
That was the silver lining after a bizarre Rules gaffe left Spieth with a triple bogey and Stenson with a double.
Well off the lead and playing in the first group of the day, Spieth and Stenson appeared to be unaware of the tee markers for the par-3 17th hole having been moved to where only the ninth tee had been all week. This created a potentially confusing two-tees-in-one situation that players were warned about prior to the final round, and sure enough the switch claimed two victims right away. In a gaffe that is extremely rare on the PGA TOUR, Spieth and Stenson used the 17th tee to hit their drives down the ninth fairway.
Someone in the TV trucks caught the error and relayed the infraction to Chief Referee Stephen Cox, who hustled to catch up to the players before they’d hit their second shots. Informed of their mistake, Spieth and Stenson returned to teeing ground, where they used the correct set of tee markers this time, the ones assigned to the ninth hole, and resumed the round.
Each incurred a two-shot penalty, but it could have been worse. They would have been disqualified had they begun the 10th hole.Jordan Spieth and Henrik Stenson had some fun in their post-round interview on Sunday. (PGA TOUR)
-
-