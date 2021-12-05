-
How to watch Hero World Challenge, Round 4: Live scores, tee times, TV times
December 05, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Albany will once again host the Hero World Challenge. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
The final round of the Hero World Challenge takes place Sunday from Albany in The Bahamas.
Collin Morikawa stormed up the leaderboard to take a five-shot lead after 54 holes. Brooks Koepka joins him in the final pairing with Viktor Hovland, Patrick Reed and Tony Finau among those in the hunt.
Tiger Woods is the tournament host but will not compete.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Friday, 1:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday, 12 p.m.-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2:30 p.m.-5 p.m. (NBC). Sunday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. (Golf Channel), 1 p.m.-4 p.m. (NBC)
MUST READS
Koepka, McIlroy on upswing after two-year lulls
Morikawa could move to No. 1 with a win
