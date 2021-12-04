-
How to watch Hero World Challenge, Round 3: Live scores, tee times, TV times
December 04, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Albany will once again host the Hero World Challenge. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Round 3 of the Hero World Challenge takes place Saturday from Albany in The Bahamas.
Bryson DeChambeau leads after a second-round 64. Collin Morikawa, Tony Finau and Brooks Koepka trail by one with the field of stars all staying for the weekend.
Tiger Woods is the tournament host but will not compete.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Friday, 1:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday, 12 p.m.-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2:30 p.m.-5 p.m. (NBC). Sunday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. (Golf Channel), 1 p.m.-4 p.m. (NBC)
