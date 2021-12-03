Tiger Woods’ Hall of Fame donations highlight major wins and little-known moments

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – The pre-teen was beating kids his own age so handily that the head pro asked if he wanted to move back to a longer set of tees to play against the older boys.

“No. There will be plenty of time for that later,” the phenom replied.

It was a sign of patience, that he was in no rush to skip ahead or bypass a level of competition. He wanted to prove himself at each level before progressing to the next. And that he did, dominating over the decades in one of the greatest careers that golf has ever seen. That kid was Tiger Woods, and this anecdote is an early example of the mental strength that helped him compile an incomparable resume, one that will soon be enshrined in the World Golf Hall of Fame.

Woods is a member of the 2022 induction class that also includes former PGA TOUR Commissioner Tim Finchem; three-time U.S. Women’s Open champion Susie Maxwell Berning and former U.S. Women’s Amateur champion Marion Hollins, who also is credited with hiring Alister Mackenzie to build two of his Northern California gems, Cypress Point and Pasatiempo.

Their Hall of Fame induction will take place March 9 at the PGA TOUR’s headquarters in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. Memorabilia from the incredible careers of each inductee is now being displayed at the World Golf Hall of Fame.

Berning’s collection includes the $5 putter she used for the final 36 holes of her victory in the 1973 U.S. Women’s Open and her custom 3USOPEN license plate that commemorated her three wins in her national championship.