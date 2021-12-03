-
-
How to watch Hero World Challenge, Round 2: Live scores, tee times, TV times
-
December 03, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- December 03, 2021
- Albany will once again host the Hero World Challenge. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
Round 2 of the Hero World Challenge takes place Friday from Albany in the Bahamas. The 20-player field is stacked with stars such as Jordan Spieth, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose, Xander Schauffele and Viktor Hovland.
Tiger Woods is the tournament host but will not compete.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Friday, 1:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday, 12 p.m.-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2:30 p.m.-5 p.m. (NBC). Sunday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. (Golf Channel), 1 p.m.-4 p.m. (NBC)
MUST READS
Three share lead after first round
JT plays well in first start since LASIK
Morikawa could move to No. 1 with a win
-
-