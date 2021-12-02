-
-
World Golf Hall of Fame announces that 2022 induction ceremony to take place at PGA TOUR’s ‘Global Home’
Live ceremony to feature newest inductees: Tiger Woods, Tim Finchem, Susie Maxwell Berning and Marion Hollins
-
December 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- December 01, 2021
-
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – The World Golf Hall of Fame and the PGA TOUR today announced that the 2022 induction ceremony – honoring the newest class of Hall of Fame members – will be staged at the PGA TOUR’s ‘Global Home’ corporate headquarters in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. Taking place during THE PLAYERS Championship, the induction ceremony will air live on Golf Channel on Wednesday, March 9 at 7 p.m. ET.
“We are excited to conduct the Hall of Fame’s 2022 induction ceremony in partnership with the PGA TOUR at their new Global Home,” said Greg McLaughlin, CEO, World Golf Hall of Fame. “It will serve as an exciting venue for a historic evening among those in attendance, as well as those tuning in from around the world on the eve of THE PLAYERS Championship.”
The induction ceremony in March will center around the newest Hall of Fame class: competitors Susie Maxwell Berning and Tiger Woods, along with contributors Tim Finchem and the late Marion Hollins.
On Saturday (Dec. 4), the Hall of Fame will unveil a new exhibit dedicated to celebrating the 2022 class. On display will be personal items and artifacts from the new inductees, including trophies and memorabilia collected during their respective careers. The addition of these four individuals will bring the total number of Hall of Fame members to 164.
In addition to honoring the four newest Hall of Fame members, the induction ceremony in March also will recognize Dick Ferris and Peter Ueberroth, as recipients of a newly created lifetime achievement award for their contributions to the sport. Additionally, Renee Powell will be honored for her spirit in advancing diversity in golf, as the inaugural recipient of the Charlie Sifford Award presented by Southern Company.
The ceremony will take place in Northeast Florida for the first time since 2013, with most recent ceremonies held in California (2019), New York (2017) and Scotland (2015).
-
-