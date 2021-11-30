-
-
Collin Morikawa could reach No. 1 in world ranking with Hero win
-
November 30, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- November 30, 2021
- Collin Morikawa during Round 1 of the 2021 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP. (Atsushi Tomura/Getty Images)
Collin Morikawa has already had an eventful 2021. He won his second major, clinched the Ryder Cup and claimed the European Tour’s season-long points race, the Race to Dubai.
He could add another accomplishment before the year is out.
Morikawa could become the No. 1 player in the world for the first time. He would supplant Jon Rahm atop the Official World Golf Ranking with a win at this week’s Hero World Challenge. Rahm is not playing this week.
Morikawa, 24, would become just the fourth player to reach World No. 1 before turning 25, joining Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth. Morikawa turns 25 on Feb. 6, 2022. The Official World Ranking was founded in 1986.
Morikawa has made just 60 starts as a pro in events offering world-ranking points. Tiger Woods was the quickest to reach No. 1, doing so in just 21 pro starts. Jordan Spieth is currently second on the list, needing 77 starts to reach No. 1.
Morikawa is currently second in the Official World Golf Ranking, a position he has held for six weeks. Earlier this year, he won the World Golf Championships-Workday Championship at The Concession to join Woods as the only players to win a major and WGC before turning 25. Morikawa claimed his second major at The Open and recently claimed the European Tour’s season finale, the DP World Tour Championship.
-
-