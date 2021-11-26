-
-
Rickie Fowler announces birth of first child
-
November 26, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- November 26, 2021
-
Best Of
Rickie Fowler's best moments on and off the golf course
While many used Thanksgiving as an opportunity to post expressions of gratitude on social media, Rickie Fowler’s post stood out as especially meaningful. That’s because Fowler and his wife, Allison Stokke Fowler, used the occasion to announce the birth of their first child. Maya Fowler was born on Nov. 18.
“Happy Thanksgiving everyone!” the 2015 PLAYERS champion wrote on Instagram. “As you can see Allison & I are beyond thankful…a whole new meaning to life!! Maya Fowler born 11/18/21 My heart is full!”
She was born just four days after another golf star welcomed his first child. Jordan Spieth’s son, Sammy, was born Nov. 14.
The birth of Fowler’s first child follows some good news on the course, as well. The five-time TOUR winner finished T3 in last month’s THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT for his best finish in more than two years. He has made three of four cuts this season to sit 43rd in the FedExCup.
-
-