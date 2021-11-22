PGA TOUR’s unprecedented momentum results in increased purses

With the final official event of 2021 having concluded Sunday, the PGA TOUR turns its focus to a new year that will continue its unprecedented momentum.

Next year will see the debut of a landmark television rights deal, PGA TOUR LIVE’s move to ESPN+ and the continued growth of the TOUR’s strategic alliance with the European Tour – which will be renamed the DP World Tour thanks to an unprecedented umbrella sponsorship.

These positive developments are why PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan said the TOUR is “stronger than at any time in our history” in a memo sent Monday to players. An increase in purses is one immediate benefit of the TOUR’s strong footing heading into 2022.

The FedExCup bonus pool for this season has increased $15 million to $75 million. The Comcast Business TOUR Top 10, which rewards the top players in the regular season, has doubled to $20 million.

Out of the $838 million in comprehensive earnings to players in 2022, $427 million of it will come in official prize money. The average purse this season is now $9.1 million per event after several notable increases.

The first two FedExCup Playoffs events – the FedEx St. Jude Championship and BMW Championship – will each increase their purse by more than $5 million to $15 million. The top 30 in the standings will then compete at the TOUR Championship for the FedExCup’s increased first prize of $18 million.

THE PLAYERS Championship’s prize money has been raised from $15 million to $20 million, making it the richest tournament in golf.

The three player-hosted invitationals – the Genesis Invitational, Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard and Memorial Tournament presented by Workday – will offer $12 million in prize money, an increase of nearly $3 million over the previous season. The World Golf Championships have increased their purses from $10.5 million last season to $12 million.

Players will also see increased earnings via the Player Impact Program and new Play15 bonus. The Player Impact Program will pay out $50 million this year, an increase of $10 million over its inaugural year. The Play15 bonus will pay $50,000 to each player who competes in 15 events this season.