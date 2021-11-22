  • NEWS

    BMW, PGA TOUR and Western Golf Association announce five-year extension for BMW as title sponsor of the BMW Championship through 2027

  • BMW joined the PGA TOUR family in 2007 as title sponsor of the BMW Championship at the inception of the FedExCup. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)BMW joined the PGA TOUR family in 2007 as title sponsor of the BMW Championship at the inception of the FedExCup. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)