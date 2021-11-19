-
Louis Oosthuizen withdraws from The RSM Classic with back injury
At No. 9 in the world, he was the highest-ranked player at Sea Island
November 19, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Louis Oosthuizen opened with a 1-under 69 on Sea Island’s Seaside Course. (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Louis Oosthuizen, the highest-ranked player at The RSM Classic, withdrew Friday morning with a lower-back injury.
On Thursday, Oosthuizen made birdie on three of his final five holes to salvage a 1-under 69 on Sea Island’s Seaside Course. He was scheduled to start the second round at 10:50 a.m. Friday on the Plantation Course alongside Max Homa and Scottie Scheffler in one of the day’s featured groups.
Oosthuizen, who has a history of back trouble, is No. 9 in the world after a 2021 season that included four runners-up and two third-place finishes. He finished second in this year’s PGA Championship and U.S. Open and T3 in The Open.
