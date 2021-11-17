  • NEWS

    Scottie Scheffler has Ted Scott on the bag at RSM Classic

    Scott served as Bubba Watson’s caddie for 15 years

  Ted Scott, former caddie for Bubba Watson, will be on Scottie Scheffler's bag at this week's RSM Classic. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR)