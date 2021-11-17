-
-
NEWS
Scottie Scheffler has Ted Scott on the bag at RSM Classic
Scott served as Bubba Watson’s caddie for 15 years
-
-
November 17, 2021
By Sean Martin, PGATOUR.COM
- Ted Scott, former caddie for Bubba Watson, will be on Scottie Scheffler’s bag at this week’s RSM Classic. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR)
ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. – One of the TOUR’s rising stars has one of its most recognizable caddies on the bag this week.
Ted Scott, best known as the longtime caddie for Bubba Watson, will be on Scottie Scheffler’s bag at this week’s RSM Classic.
“(We’re trying it out),” Scheffler said Wednesday. “I’ve known Teddy for a couple years, just a good dude around the TOUR. … He was available and I thought he’d be a good fit for me, and we’ll see how things go.”
Scheffler and Watson were partners at this year’s Zurich Classic of New Orleans, finishing T8.
Scott and Watson split in September after a 15-year partnership during which Watson won 12 times, including two Masters.
Scheffler, 25, was the 2019 Korn Ferry Tour Player of the Year and 2020 Rookie of the Year on the PGA TOUR. He recently played his first Ryder Cup, defeating World No. 1 Jon Rahm in Singles.
Scheffler arrives at The RSM Classic after finishing fourth in the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba and runner-up at last week’s Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open. He is 12th in the FedExCup.
Scheffler is playing The RSM’s first two rounds with Max Homa and Louis Oosthuizen in one of the tournament’s featured groups.
-
-