  • World Golf Hall of Fame announces creation of ‘Charlie Sifford Award’ for advancing diversity in golf; Renee Powell to be first recipient

    Southern Company to serve as presenting sponsor of Charlie Sifford Award, Powell to receive award as part of Hall of Fame induction ceremony in March

  The Charlie Sifford Award will honor recipients for their spirit in advancing diversity in golf. (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)