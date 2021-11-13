-
How to watch Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Round 3: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
November 13, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Memorial Park Golf Course is the host once again in Houston. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
Round 3 of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open takes place Saturday from Memorial Park Golf Course.
Martin Trainer leads by one over Kevin Tway with Jason Kokrak, Kramer Hickok and Scottie Scheffler in contention. Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-4 p.m. ET (Golf Channel).
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday 1 p.m.- 6 p.m. ET or the conclusion of play. Sunday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
TOURCast: Get shot-by-shot info in real time with shot tracks and video with TOURCast.
TOUR Pulse: Get the PGA TOUR app to utilize TOUR Pulse, which provides users the ability to experience a mix of content, such as video highlights, written hole summaries and stat graphics on every player after every hole they complete.
MUST READS
Martin Trainer leads by one at Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
Scottie Scheffler gets mad, sets course record in Houston
