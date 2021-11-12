‘I’ve found healing’

Baier, a good player who carries a GHIN index of 2.8, hit the ground running early Thursday after taking a redeye flight from Phoenix. It was a small sacrifice to be there to honor the many military heroes who have made the ultimate sacrifice. Baier was a reporter covering the Pentagon on 9/11, and he traveled the world with the military.

“I really came to respect the sacrifice and service, not only of the men and women who serve, but their families,” Baier said. “A day like this is special. I’m playing with three veterans, and hearing their stories. One served in Vietnam. There are Bronze Star winners out here. It’s really awesome. I think it’s important to take those times to say, ‘Thanks,’ and Veterans Day is one of them, honoring the living, breathing veterans who are serving now. And Memorial Day is the day that we remember all those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.”

Nancy Lopez had to reapply her makeup before the clock had struck 8:30 a.m., having teared up at a beautiful rendition of the national anthem performed by Yolanda Stallworth, ROTC Air Force Detachment 159, a junior at the nearby University of Central Florida. The morning’s Opening Ceremonies were filled with patriotic moments. Against the backdrop of the 18th fairway and glassy Lake Nona, bagpipers from the City of Mount Dora’s Pipes and Drum corps played “Amazing Grace,” as well as hymns from each of the country’s military branches.

There was a 21-gun salute. Taps pierced the air, sounded on a singular trumpet, something that takes place every day at 1300 hours at the two courses with which Rooney is affiliated, The Patriot in Owasso, Oklahoma, and American Dunes in Grand Haven. (The 1300 is tied to the 13 purposeful folds in an American flag.) Half a dozen members of the Patriot Parachute Team soared in hot with trailing flumes of orange smoke as they landed in full sprint on the 18th fairway. It was a ceremony that filled the heart.

“When I hear our national anthem, I don’t think I’ve ever not teared up,” said Lopez, who met Rooney at a long-ago Vince Gill tournament and fell in love with his foundation’s mission. “The men and women who have lost their lives for this country, they loved this country, and were doing what they could to protect us. If you can’t understand it, it baffles me. I thank them. Today, on Veterans Day, I thank them for giving us so much.”

Rooney once pinned pictures of his young scholarship recipients to the refrigerator at home in Oklahoma, where he lives with his wife, Jacqy, and their five daughters, all of whom make sacrifices themselves when their dad hits the road for yet another appearance or speaking engagement. Some 14 years after the Folds was created, Rooney is seeing those young students graduate from college. They are an impressive group, and collectively doing amazing things.

One recipient attending the Folds of Honor Cup was Do’Monique Noel . She is only 18, but when she stepped on campus at the University of Central Florida this fall, she already had earned 61 college credits, the equivalent of an Associate’s degree. She is a Biomedical Sciences major who will graduate in 2023, and wants to become a pediatrician. Donna Noel, Dominique’s father, is a retired Army E-8 master sergeant. Being a Folds of Honor scholarship recipient means the world, and allows her to attend college debt-free.

“To be able to go to college and having this scholarship, it really takes a lot of the weight off my shoulders,” Noel said. “I’m very thankful. It’s an honor to be here, especially on Veterans Day. I’m appreciative of all those who have served their country.”

Tiffany Eckert also continues to be grateful. Her son, Myles, has had learning challenges and once struggled in school. Tiffany was told she needed to find a life track for him, as he would not be attending college when he got older. His Folds scholarship allows the family to pay for a tutor, and he now is on track to attend college. Marlee’s scholarship allows her to attend one of the top private high schools in the Toledo area, and she is thriving. An excellent student with a high GPA, she will have great choices for colleges.

As for Tiffany, she is upholding the last promise that she made to Andy. In the final conversation they would share, just hours before an IED detonated near his Humvee, Andy told his young wife that he had a bad feeling about his situation, and that he knew he would not be coming home. He also told Tiffany that he loved her more than anything, and that she was the smartest person he’d ever met.

Andy told her that she needed to have a college education, and that their children needed to have good educations, as well. In the fall of 2020, Tiffany, her own Folds of Honor scholarship in hand, enrolled at Bowling Green State University in Ohio. She is majoring in Human Development: Family Studies, with a minor in Gerontology, essentially the study of human development across a lifespan. While coaching local high school teams in rowing and broomball (similar to hockey, played on ice), Tiffany is taking six classes and maintains a 4.0 GPA. She is on the Dean’s List and will graduate early. Most beneficial, she says, is that her studies have helped her to learn about herself, and how to better cope with grief.

“I am healing parts of myself that I would have never realized,” she said. “I’m finding it’s helping me to become an even better person.”

Best of all, being in school is helping her keep the promise she made to her husband some 17 years ago, before her world, and that of her children, was completely rocked from its foundation.

“I’ve found healing,” she said. “It’s more than just a scholarship. The Folds is making an investment.”

The heroic work truly takes a village, and it doesn’t stop here.