Justin Thomas announces he’s engaged

Justin Thomas announced his engagement to longtime girlfriend Jillian Wisniewski, a mainstay in his galleries on the PGA TOUR, on the “No Laying Up” podcast.

The hour-long interview was almost over when Thomas started going into his holiday plans and offhandedly mentioned he’ll be tying the knot with Wisniewski.

“We have a place in Nashville we’re going to go for Thanksgiving,” said Thomas, the world No. 6 and 14-time TOUR winner. “Me and my new fiancé, Jill, her family’s going.”

Asked if their engagement had previously been made public, Thomas laughed and said no.

The news comes as no surprise, as Thomas and Wisniewski have been dating for around five years. She is a graduate of the University of Kentucky and has worked at an ad agency in Chicago when not with Thomas in South Florida. They have been highly visible as a couple at Ryder Cups and Presidents Cups, and are prominent on social media, along with their dog.

Wisniewski is close friends with Jordan Spieth’s wife, Annie Verret, and Rickie Fowler’s wife, Allison Stokke. Thomas, Spieth and Fowler routinely room together on the road.