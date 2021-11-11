-
Justin Thomas announces he’s engaged
Dropped news at end of ‘No Laying Up’ podcast
November 11, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
Justin Thomas announced his engagement to longtime girlfriend Jillian Wisniewski, a mainstay in his galleries on the PGA TOUR, on the “No Laying Up” podcast.
The hour-long interview was almost over when Thomas started going into his holiday plans and offhandedly mentioned he’ll be tying the knot with Wisniewski.
“We have a place in Nashville we’re going to go for Thanksgiving,” said Thomas, the world No. 6 and 14-time TOUR winner. “Me and my new fiancé, Jill, her family’s going.”
Asked if their engagement had previously been made public, Thomas laughed and said no.
The news comes as no surprise, as Thomas and Wisniewski have been dating for around five years. She is a graduate of the University of Kentucky and has worked at an ad agency in Chicago when not with Thomas in South Florida. They have been highly visible as a couple at Ryder Cups and Presidents Cups, and are prominent on social media, along with their dog.
Wisniewski is close friends with Jordan Spieth’s wife, Annie Verret, and Rickie Fowler’s wife, Allison Stokke. Thomas, Spieth and Fowler routinely room together on the road.Justin Thomas and his fiancée Jillian Wisniewski. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)
Thomas had already made a big change recently, albeit a smaller one, hiring a new caddie, Jim “Bones” Mackay, formerly the caddie for Phil Mickelson. Mackay had been working as an on-course reporter for the Golf Channel and filling in for players, including Thomas, as needed.
The winner of the 2017 PGA Championship, Thomas is coming off a third-place finish at the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba last weekend, his second start of the new season. This, despite being admittedly rusty and playing his first nine holes in 3 over par.
His highlight of last season was winning THE PLAYERS Championship, an important victory that he nevertheless said didn’t conceal the fact that it was an off-year by his lofty standards.
He did not mention a date for the wedding, and joked that his foreseeable future would be, “Probably just her doing a lot of wedding planning and me just chillin’ and playing golf.”
