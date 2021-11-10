-
How to watch: Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka at Capital One's The Match
November 10, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka at the Ryder Cup in 2021. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka will compete live during the Thanksgiving holiday week in the latest installment of Capital One's: The Match.
The 12-hole event will take place in Las Vegas at the Wynn Golf Course. Here's everything you need to know to watch the event.
HOW TO WATCH
When: Friday, Nov. 26 at 4 p.m. ET
Broadcast coverage: Live on TNT, TBS, truTV and HLN.
