Aaron Beverly's final-round 70 captures title at APGA Tour's Farmers Insurance Fall Series finale

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Aaron Beverly completed his comeback from a difficult bout with COVID-19 by shooting a final round 70 to capture the APGA Tour Farmers Insurance Fall Series Finale at Wilshire Country Club Tuesday afternoon. The tournament was the final event of the newly-established Farmers Insurance Fall Series as the APGA Tour concluded its landmark 2021 season.

Beverly, who grew up playing with PGA TOUR competitor and fellow Northern Californian Cameron Champ, held on to the lead with three birdies on the front nine to make the turn at two-under par. Ryan Alford, playing one group ahead, birdied three of the first four holes to pull into contention but Beverly never faltered and was aware of his comfortable lead when he bogeyed 18. Beverly shot 68-70-138, three strokes better than Alford and Landon Lyons, who tied for second with a two-day total of 141.

“I had an overwhelming calmness out here this week,” stated Beverly, whose last win came on the Golden State Tour in 2020 at La Quinta in Palm Springs. “I really don’t know why. It was great playing back in California. I was comfortable. Maybe it’s the water.” The Fairfield, California, native has experience on both PGA TOUR Latinoamerica and Canada’s Mackenzie Tour, where he played a full season in 2019.

Playing on the APGA Tour for the first time this year, Beverly finished fifth in April at APGA Tour Scottsdale before contracting COVID-19 and losing 17 pounds during a problematic recovery. He came back for APGA Tour Deere Run in July and finally put it all together this week. “This tour has a different feel to it. It’s great to be out here with everyone talking to one another. Also a great opportunity to test myself against quality players.”

With the victory, the Sacramento resident pocketed the first place prize money of $10,000. The APGA Tour Farmers Insurance Fall Series bonus pool winner was Davin White, whose 18th-place finish was just enough to edge Marcus Manley for the top prize of $7,500. White won the APGA Tour Farmers Insurance Atlanta Championship after Manley triumphed at the first event in the series, APGA Tour Valley Forge. A total of $45,000 in prize money was awarded to the top players.

Earlier in the day, Willy Deus Kitata of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, used his pitching wedge to score a hole-in-one on the 141-yard seventh hole.

The Advocates Professional Golf Association (APGA) was established in 2010 with the mission to bring greater diversity to the game of golf by hosting and operating professional golf tournaments, player development programs, mentoring programs, and introducing the game to inner-city young people. The tour has grown from seven events with $200,000 in prize money in 2020 to 14 events with over $400,000 in prize money this year.

The APGA Tour Farmers Insurance Fall Series Finale was conducted under health/safety guidelines in conjunction with regional authorities.