  • Collin Morikawa approach game peerless, pinpoint

    ShotLink shows how this rising superstar is historically accurate with his irons

  • Collin Morikawa has a Strokes Gained: Approach average of +1.03 per round. (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)Collin Morikawa has a Strokes Gained: Approach average of +1.03 per round. (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)