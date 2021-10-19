Collin Morikawa approach game peerless, pinpoint

Last week at THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, Collin Morikawa offered up a reminder of just how lethal his peak form can be.

Over the closing two rounds, Morikawa posted a bogey-free, 17-under-par score of 127. The five-time PGA TOUR winner missed only five greens in regulation over the finishing 42 holes, gaining more than 6.1 strokes on the field via his approach shots in that span. After shooting 62 on Sunday, Morikawa wound up one shot behind tournament winner Rory McIlroy.

Morikawa is among the pre-tournament favorites this week at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, where he’ll look for his third worldwide victory of the calendar year. Already a multiple major champion, Olympian and Ryder Cup winner, Morikawa is a rising superstar and should be on the sport’s marquee for years to come. But what truly distinguishes him is spectacular approach play, where he may go down as one of the best ever.

Strokes Gained: Approach

The 2021-22 TOUR season is the 19th in which Strokes Gained: Approach has been measured. Relative to the nearly two decades of this statistic, Morikawa has an average that is almost peerless.

For his career, Morikawa has a sterling Strokes Gained: Approach average of +1.03 per round. There are nearly 500 players with 100 or more ShotLink-measured rounds, all-time. Of that group, only Morikawa and Tiger Woods (+1.26) have an average of 0.80 per round or better for Strokes Gained: Approach.

