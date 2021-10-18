-
World's best golfers set to return to Albany, Bahamas, for the 2021 Hero World Challenge
October 18, 2021
- A look at the Hero World Challenge trophy. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)
ALBANY, Bahamas – The field for the 2021 Hero World Challenge has been announced, as the limited-field PGA TOUR event hosted by Tiger Woods is set to return to Albany, Bahamas, Nov. 29 - Dec. 5.
This year’s event will include two additional players after the field was permanently expanded from 18 to 20. Fifteen of the players set to compete rank inside the top 20 in the Official World Golf Ranking. Collin Morikawa, winner of the 2020 PGA Championship and 2021 Open Championship, will make his tournament debut and be joined by 2020 U.S. Open winner Bryson DeChambeau, 2021 Masters winner Hideki Matsuyama and defending Hero World Challenge winner Henrik Stenson. Starting this year, the winner of THE PLAYERS Championship also received an invitation to the Hero World Challenge, with Justin Thomas set to compete again at Albany. Xander Schauffele returns to Albany following his gold medal performance at the Tokyo Olympics this summer.
2021 Hero World Challenge field: Name (Official World Golf Ranking as of 9/6/21), Country
Collin Morikawa (3) USA
Viktor Hovland (14) Norway
Patrick Cantlay (4) USA
Jordan Spieth (15) USA
Xander Schauffele (5) USA
Daniel Berger (16) USA
Justin Thomas (6) USA
Tyrrell Hatton (17) England
Bryson DeChambeau (7) USA
Hideki Matsuyama (18) Japan
Tony Finau (9) USA
Patrick Reed (19) USA
Brooks Koepka (10) USA
Henrik Stenson, defending champion, Sweden
Harris English (11) USA
Webb Simpson, tournament exemption, USA
Abraham Ancer (12) Mexico
Scottie Scheffler, tournament exemption, USA
Rory McIlroy (13) Northern Ireland
Justin Rose, tournament exemption, England
The field for the Hero World Challenge features three previous winners of the event in Stenson (2019), Matsuyama (2016) and Spieth (2014), the winners of 20 major championships and 14 players who competed in the Ryder Cup in September.
Tournament rounds will be held Thursday, December 2 – Sunday, December 5, 2021 at Albany, bringing the event back to The Bahamas for its sixth year. Live television coverage of the 2021 Hero World Challenge will be provided by GOLF Channel during all four rounds and by NBC during the third and final rounds.
Good-any-one-day grounds tickets and a limited number of premium hospitality packages for the Hero World Challenge are available for purchase at HeroWorldChallenge.com. Proceeds from the 2021 Hero World Challenge benefit the TGR Foundation, Tavistock Foundation and Bahamas Youth Foundation.
