Just be me - Majestic McIlroy claims 20th PGA TOUR win

LAS VEGAS – Rory McIlroy left the Ryder Cup last month dejected at his efforts in the losing European side and took a long hard look in the mirror.

Usually in moments of reflection like this one doesn’t like what they see. But McIlroy realized what he could see was exactly what was missing. The problem was he’d been trying to be someone else.

So he vowed to go back to being Rory McIlroy. After all, he was the guy who had four majors and two FedExCups to his name among many other accolades. And it worked.

“There was a lot of reflection the last couple weeks and this is what I need to do. I just need to play golf, I need to simplify it, I need to just be me. For the last few months I was maybe trying to be someone else to try to get better and I sort of realized that being me is enough and being me, I can do things like this,” McIlroy said after joining the upper echelons of PGA TOUR history by becoming the 39th player to notch up 20 career wins.

On Sunday the 32-year-old joined Greg Norman, Hale Irwin, Doug Sanders and Johnny Revolta in a tie for 35th on the all-time win list after he won THE CJ CUP in Las Vegas, overtaking Rickie Fowler and outlasting a surging Collin Morikawa in Sunday’s final round at the Summit Club.

But the victory was a few weeks in the making. McIlroy had gone winless in the team section of the Ryder Cup last month but in his Sunday Singles match all he focused on was winning his point. And it was victory against Xander Schauffele that ultimately cemented his personal revelation. As the record loss to the U.S. plus the wasted time with his tinkering began to all sink in McIlroy showed some serious emotion when he teared up on international television.

“I went out against Xander and all I wanted to do was win the point, right? That's all I could do. Hadn't done much else the rest of the week. I wasn't trying to be perfect; I wasn't trying to hit shots that I wasn't comfortable hitting, I just went out there to try to win my match and I did,” McIlroy explained.

“I think part of the sort of emotion at the end of it was to do with that week, but it was also probably to do with the last few months in terms of searching to try to get better and sort of the realization that I don't need to search for anything, it's all right here.”

McIlroy’s 6-under 66 pushed him to 25 under for the tournament, one clear of Summit Club member and ambassador Morikawa who closed with a blistering 62. Third round leader Fowler (71) and second round leader Keith Mitchell (67) settled for a tie for third three shots off the pace.

The win was all but secured with an eagle putt from off the green on the par-5 14th hole, allowing McIlroy the luxury of playing safe on the way home.