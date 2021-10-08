-
Cameron Champ shuts down 2021 with wrist injury
October 08, 2021
By Ben Everill, PGATOUR.COM
(Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)
Three-time PGA TOUR winner Cameron Champ will sit out the rest of the fall to recover from a left wrist injury.
Champ missed the cut at the season opening Fortinet Championship a few weeks ago before announcing his plans for rest and rehabilitation Thursday night on Instagram.
“In order to properly heal an injury to my left wrist, I’ve made the decision to suspend the remainder of my playing schedule for 2021,” Champ posted.
“While it is not the short-term outcome I was hoping for, I am fortunate to have the guidance of an amazing medical team to assess the situation fully and consider my long-term interests above all else. They have put me on a path to returning to 100%, and I am committed to the patience and work that will be required to get there.”
Champ did not forecast a specific return date though he is qualified for the Sentry Tournament of Champions to be held in Maui at The Plantation Course in Kapalua on Jan. 6-9 via his win at the 3M Open in July.
That victory helped him finish 57th in the FedExCup standings.
Champ, now 26, has had back issues in the past but did not disclose when this new injury occurred. He has won an event in each of the last three seasons.
