-
-
Harris English selected as College GameDay guest picker
-
October 02, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- October 02, 2021
- Harris English helped the U.S. Team win the Ryder Cup last week at Whistling Straits. (Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR)
Last week, Harris English represented his country in front of a raucous crowd. He represented his alma mater Saturday in an equally boisterous, but very different, setting.
English served as College Gameday’s guest picker for a matchup between two unbeaten SEC teams, second-ranked Georgia and No. 8 Arkansas. English brought his U.S. Team bag -- with the GameDay logo on the front panel -- onto the stage in Athens, Georgia, before pulling out the Ryder Cup and hoisting it in the air for the large crowd to see. English, of course, picked his Georgia Bulldogs to win, and he was in good company. Lee Corso also picked the Bulldogs to prevail in this top-10 showdown. The game kicked off at noon Eastern.
And today’s College GameDay guest picker in Athens is … 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/UShtT6FGe4— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 2, 2021
English was a four-time All-American at Georgia. He is a four-time winner on TOUR, including two victories in 2021 (Sentry Tournament of Champions, Travelers Championship). He made his Ryder Cup debut last week, going 1-2-0. He and Tony Finau won a Four-ball match over Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry, 4 and 3.
English's guest appearance on GameDay was announced in a video featuring his Ryder Cup teammates and captains, including Phil Mickelson, Collin Morikawa, Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Thomas. Xander Schauffele puffed on a cigar in the video, while Brooks Koepka wore a paper bag over his head to poke fun at the struggles of his alma mater, Florida State, this season. Texas alums Jordan Spieth and Scottie Scheffler both gave the "Hook 'em Horns" in the video.
He joins a select list of golfers who have appeared on College GameDay, including Jack Nicklaus, Dustin Johnson, Rickie Fowler, Billy Horschel and Thomas.
Big flex from @Harris_English 🏆 pic.twitter.com/ZKrHm6UCj4— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 2, 2021
-
-