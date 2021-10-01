-
How to Watch: Bryson DeChambeau on Friday at Professional Long Drive Association competition
October 01, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Bryson DeChambeau advanced to Friday's round in Nevada. (Harry Howl/Getty Images)
Bryson DeChambeau advanced to Friday's final day at the Professional Long Drivers of America World Championships in Mesquite, Nevada.
DeChambeau finished fourth in his 16-man group with 575 points in difficult gusting headwinds on Thursday afternoon to move forward. Read more here about how he made it to the final day.
Friday's action will start at 6:45 p.m. ET for the final 16. The top eight from that group will be reseeded into two groups of four.
The top two from each of those groups will move on to the final group of four.
The top two finishers from the final group of four will then face off in a head-to-head match for the World Championship
HOW TO WATCH
The official PLDA YouTube site will live stream the action for the final day of the World Championships.
