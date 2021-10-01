-
-
Bubba Watson announces partnership with caddie Ted Scott has ended
Scott had carried Watson’s bag for 15 years, including two Masters wins
-
October 01, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- October 01, 2021
- Bubba Watson and Ted Scott had a successful relationship on and off the course. (Drew Hallowelll/Getty Images)
One of the PGA TOUR’s longest-standing player-caddie relationships has come to an end.
Bubba Watson announced on Twitter that Ted Scott will no longer be on his bag after 15 years together. Scott has carried Watson’s bag for almost the entirety of his PGA TOUR career, which has featured 12 wins, including two Masters titles.
After 15 incredible years together @jtedscott and I have decided to end our on-course partnership. Don’t worry! We’re still friends. Read the rest in my photos… #LoveYouTeddy pic.twitter.com/tb6JTuMplR— bubba watson (@bubbawatson) October 1, 2021
“After 15 incredible years together @jtedscott and I have decided to end our on-course partnership,” Watson wrote on Twitter. “Don’t worry! We’re still friends.”
Watson, 42, last won on TOUR during his three-win campaign in 2018. He finished 81st in the FedExCup last season, matching the worst finish of his incredibly consistent career. Watson also finished 81st in the FedExCup in 2019.
He has qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs in all 15 years of their existence, including 12 appearances in the BMW Championship (which is reserved for the top 70 in the standings). Watson has played in eight TOUR Championships in the FedExCup era.
Watson said that he and Scott decided to split after “some deep talks, not only about golf but life,” Watson wrote on Twitter. “When we met, I don’t think we ever imagined how much we would experience together. Teddy deserves more credit than anyone can imagine for our success on the golf course, but I am just as grateful for his friendship and the way he has helped me grow as a person.
“@JTedScott, thank you for having my back for the last 15 years. It has been a blessing and privilege to have you by my side.”
-
-