How to Watch: Bryson DeChambeau on Thursday at Professional Long Drive Association competition
September 30, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Bryson DeChambeau advanced to Thursday's round in Nevada. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Bryson DeChambeau advanced to Thursday's Round of 32 on Wednesday at the Professional Long Drivers of America World Championships in Mesquite, Nevada.
According to the official PLDA website, DeChambeau is scheduled to compete Thursday in the 6:45 p.m. ET group. Here's how to watch the action.
HOW TO WATCH
The official PLDA YouTube site will live stream the action. Competition begins at 11:30 a.m. ET, and DeChambeau's group is slated for 6:45 p.m. ET.
