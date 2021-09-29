-
How to Watch: Bryson DeChambeau on Wednesday at Professional Long Drive Association competition
September 29, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Bryson DeChambeau advanced to Wednesday after an impressive showing Tuesday. (Tim Wachukwu/Getty Images)
Bryson DeChambeau advanced to Wednesday's stage after hitting a 412-yard drive on Tuesday at the Professional Long Drivers of America World Championships in Mesquite, Nevada.
According to the official PLDA website, DeChambeau is scheduled to compete Wednesday in the 6:45 p.m. ET group. Here's how to watch the action.
HOW TO WATCH
The official PLDA YouTube site will live stream the action. Competition begins at 11:30 a.m. ET, and DeChambeau's group is slated for 6:45 p.m. ET.
