Bryson DeChambeau drives first green in Sunday Singles
September 26, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Bryson DeChambeau drove the green at opening hole at Whistling Straits before holing the 41-foot eagle putt. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Greg Norman once said “Happiness is a long walk with a putter.”
Bryson DeChambeau had to be especially ecstatic on the first hole of his Sunday singles match at Whistling Straits, then. He started his showdown with Sergio Garcia by adding another memorable tee shot to his Ryder Cup performance, driving the opening hole at Whistling Straits with a 354-yard blast.
DeChambeau flexed his biceps for the crowd after he was introduced for the match, then held his long, arm-lock putter aloft as he walked off the tee. He then knocked in the 41-foot eagle putt to win the opening hole.
There were some concerns that DeChambeau’s preparations for next week’s World Long Drive Championship would hamper his Ryder Cup performance. Images on social-media of DeChambeau’s calloused hands made some wonder if he was properly focused on the intercontinental competition with Europe. He revealed in his pre-tournament press conference that those images were taken before the FedExCup Playoffs, however.
This will get the crowd going. 🗣️pic.twitter.com/0Q8p720DNg— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) September 26, 2021
“Leading up into (the Ryder Cup), I've put full force focus into this event, and I think part of hitting it far is some of why I am so successful and how I could utilize my length on this golf course to potential advantage,” DeChambeau said.
It has given him an advantage, indeed, and has sent a message that next week’s foray into long-drive competition is more than just a publicity stunt.
DeChambeau made waves earlier this week when he hit a 417-yard blast in Friday’s Four-balls match that left him with just 72 yards to the hole on the serpentine, par-5 fifth hole. For comparison, his partner, Scottie Scheffler, had 274 yards remaining and World No. 1 Jon Rahm was left with a 253-yard second shot after a 336-yard drive.
DeChambeau took advantage of the blast, wedging to 5 feet and making the eagle putt to tie the match. DeChambeau also nearly drove the 10th green and was greenside after his tee shot on the par-4 13th in that match. DeChambeau and Scheffler tied that match after Tyrrell Hatton birdied the last hole.
After Sunday’s opening tee shot, DeChambeau’s driver is in a class with Ian Poulter’s putter as two of the most impressive clubs in Ryder Cup history.
