Padraig Harrington pledges to get his first tattoo if Europe wins Ryder Cup
September 22, 2021
By Ben Everill, PGATOUR.COM
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. – Padraig Harrington has confirmed he will follow in Thomas Bjorn’s footsteps and get a tattoo if Europe win the Ryder Cup.
Bjorn famously told his men in Paris during the 2018 Ryder Cup that if they were victorious, he would get a tattoo on his backside – a pledge he carried out by having the winning score 17.5-10.5 and a picture of the Ryder Cup inked on his behind.
A promise made. A promise kept 🖊#TeamEurope pic.twitter.com/nWp9EfRJEL— Ryder Cup Europe (@RyderCupEurope) December 24, 2018
Now Harrington has admitted his team have made a similar request and that it now an “unwritten rule” for future Captains.
“I am delighted that that's all they asked for, but I'd have given up a lot more. So yes, I will be getting a tattoo. If my team produce a winning week, I will be getting a tattoo to mark the occasion,” Harrington said.
“I don't have any other tattoos at this stage, so it would be a new experience for me. Where on the body? I don't know. It depends… no, I can't go that route. Depends how long it is.”
