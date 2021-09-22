Nicklaus-Jacklin Award presented by Aon inspired by one of golf’s great gestures

The 1969 Ryder Cup at England’s Royal Birkdale Golf Club featured legends like Jack Nicklaus, Tony Jacklin, Lee Trevino, Peter Alliss and U.S. Captain Sam Snead. While the U.S. Team retained the Cup, history remembers that week not just for the final score, but for one admirable act of sportsmanship that illustrated the power of better decisions that are made with clarity and confidence in the most critical moments.

Nicklaus conceded a short putt to Jacklin on the final hole of the deciding match, assuring that the two teams finished in a 16-16 tie. Now remembered as ‘The Concession,’ Nicklaus’ gesture ensured the first tie in Ryder Cup history. Nicklaus did not want Jacklin, a national hero after winning that year’s Open Championship, to face the possibility of a costly miscue in that crucial situation.

“I don't believe you would have missed that, but I’d never give you the opportunity in these circumstances,” Nicklaus said. The United States retained the Cup but Nicklaus faced criticism from those who felt he should have made Jacklin hit the putt.

Nicklaus’ act marked the beginning of a lifelong friendship between the two champions, and is remembered as one of the greatest gestures of sportsmanship in the game’s history.

In celebration of this great act, the PGA of America, Ryder Cup Europe and Aon are rolling out a first-of-its-kind award this week at Whistling Straits. The Nicklaus-Jacklin Award presented by Aon will go to the player from each team who sees the bigger picture and who makes better decisions critical to sportsmanship, teamwork and performance. At the conclusion of the Ryder Cup, a committee headed by Mr. Nicklaus and Mr. Jacklin will name the first recipients of the Nicklaus-Jacklin Award. The selection committee will also include past Ryder Cup Captains Paul Azinger and Paul McGinley; Executive Chaiman International Business at Aon, Carlo Clavarino; as well as representatives from the PGA of America and PGA of Great Britain and Ireland, Jim Richerson and Alan White, respectively.

Ryder Cup history is filled with instances of teamwork, sportsmanship, and of course, elite performance that are worthy of recognition. The Nicklaus-Jacklin Award presented by Aon brings all of those key traits of the Ryder Cup together, highlighting the players who most embody the spirit of this great event.

So, what are some historical performances that demonstrate the clarity, confidence and proper decision-making that the Nicklaus-Jacklin Award presented by Aon hopes to highlight? Let’s revisit some below.

Teamwork: Seve Ballesteros & Jose Maria Olazabal

Europe’s anchor in 1987 was Seve Ballesteros, a four-time major champion who was making his fourth Ryder Cup appearance. But individual talent alone cannot guarantee Ryder Cup success. A cohesive team strategy that extracts the best out of each player is essential.

“Ballesteros… was a genius as far as I was concerned,” Jacklin, the European captain, recalled recently. “But half his teammates were in awe of him. If you put them in with him, they would never admit to it, but they were overawed.”

Jose Maria Olazabal, aged 21, was not only a Ryder Cup rookie, but the youngest player for either side that week. Ballesteros saw something in Olazabal that would spark the beginning of the greatest partnership in Ryder Cup history.

“I believe Seve approached Tony and said, ‘Tony, don’t you worry, put me with Jose and we’re going to be OK,” Olazabal recalled.

‘OK’ was quite an understatement. The duo won three of their four matches together that week as Europe won its second Cup in a row. They would go on to amass an 11-2-2 record as a pairing (12 total points won), the most prolific duo in the history of the event. The success of the team tabbed the “Spanish Armada” shows the importance of clarity of mind and proper decision-making in stressful situations. Ballesteros’ ability to recognize the ideal sidekick helped Europe to its first victory on American soil.

“Jose Maria wasn’t intimidated by Seve in any way, shape or form,” said Jacklin. “They were both there together and they were both countrymen, so they fed off each other. It was wonderful.”

