  • Jason Dufner commits to gym to add speed, distance

    Admits he doesn’t love it, but gains have helped him contend at Fortinet Championship

  Jason Dufner says he's picked up around 5 or 6 mph of clubhead speed. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)