-
-
IMPACT
Cameron Champ to be featured in new CBS “Beyond Limits” franchise
“Beyond Limits” will highlight trailblazing diverse athletes in sports where they are under-represented
-
September 17, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- September 17, 2021
- CBS Sports will catch up with Cameron Champ to highlight his involvement with the Mack Champ Invitational named after his late grandfather. (Stan Badz/PGA TOUR)
CBS Sports is proud to debut a new franchise, Beyond Limits, a series of half-hour specials that highlight trailblazing, diverse athletes in sports where they are under-represented.
All three episodes of the first season will broadcast on the CBS Television Network and stream live on Paramount+, with the premiere episode to air on Saturday, Sept. 18 (2:00 PM, ET), leading into the network’s college football coverage.
The second episode will air on Saturday, Oct. 9 (2:00 PM, ET), with the third set for Saturday, Oct. 30 (2:00 PM, ET).
Each episode will be broken into four separate segments, with each focusing on a specific athlete or athletes and their journeys in their respective sport.
Click here for a clip from the first episode, featuring Olympic gold medalist Ashleigh Johnson.
The three episodes will be hosted by CBS Sports’ reporters AJ Ross and Monica McNutt.
Below is a breakdown of the first Beyond Limits episode, along with additional details for episode two and three.
Episode 1 – Saturday, Sept. 18 - CBS Television Network and Paramount+ (2:00 PM, ET)
Ashleigh Johnson, Waterpolo
Fresh off another Gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics, Ashleigh Johnson sits down for an in-depth discussion with Ross to discuss her career, Olympics and how she is working to improve diversity in water polo and aquatics.
Cameron Champ, Golf
McNutt catches up with three-time PGA TOUR winner Cameron Champ to highlight his involvement with the Mack Champ Invitational named after his late grandfather, and his scholarship at Prairie View A&M. At the age of 26, Champ has already made a significant mark on creating lanes of inclusion, as he continues to honor his grandfather’s legacy.
Peter Westbrook, Fencing
Located in the heart of New York City, the Peter Westbrook foundation was created by 1984 Olympic sabre fencing bronze medalist Peter Westbrook. The organization enhances the lives of youths from underserved areas and has seen over 4,000 participants pass through its doors. Some of those students went on to achieve their own Olympic success, and returned to become instructors, continuing the cycle of enrichment. The segment features interviews with Westbrook, Daryl Homer, Khalil Thompson, Keeth Smart, Akhnaten Spencer-El and Ibtihaj Muhammad, who also narrates.
Zeb Powell, Snowboarding
Hailing from North Carolina, and one of the only Black professional snowboarders, Zeb Powell has quickly become the face of the sport. Ross profiles the 20-year-old who wants to make sure that there are more faces that look like his in the future. As he puts it; “I am looking for the next me.”
Episode 2 – Saturday, Oct. 9 - CBS Television Network and Paramount+ (2:00 PM, ET)
The second episode of Beyond Limits will feature interviews with Ezekiel Mitchell, (PBR & Bill Pickett Invitational, Rodeo), skateboarder Dashawn Jordan professional golfers Mariah Stackhouse and Renee Powell and Women’s hockey player Saroya Tinker.
Episode 3 – Saturday, Oct. 30 – CBS Television Network and Paramount+ (2:00 PM, ET)
Details of the third episode will be announced at a later date.
Ade Ellis, Niya Walker, Sharán Watson and Ellis Williams produce. Emilie Deutsch is VP, Original Programming and Features, CBS Sports.
-
-