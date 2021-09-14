  • Stephen Curry to call Ryder Cup for NBC

    Role is part of new partnership between Comcast NBCUniversal and Curry’s Unanimous Media

  Stephen Curry will be among the analysts calling the Ryder Cup at Wisconsin's Whistling Straits. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)