Stephen Curry to call Ryder Cup for NBC

Global basketball icon and scratch golfer Stephen Curry will be among the analysts calling the Ryder Cup at Wisconsin’s Whistling Straits next week.

The Golden State Warriors star has made a couple starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, most notably when he shot 74-74 at the 2017 Ellie Mae Classic, missing the cut by 11 but finishing ahead of seven players, three of whom withdrew.

His announcing role next week is part of a new partnership between Comcast NBCUniversal and Curry’s Unanimous Media, which was announced Tuesday.

According to the press release:

Curry will join GOLF Channel/NBC Sports across various platforms during the competition as the ultimate “insider” with unparalleled insight on playing as a team and winning at the highest level. Curry will also create original content for GOLF Channel’s critically acclaimed “Live From the Ryder Cup” coverage and GolfPass. Curry’s work with the Ryder Cup will be featured internationally in Sky Sports coverage of the competition across the United Kingdom and Ireland.

Here is the rest of the release:

As part of an ongoing commitment to innovative, cross-company talent partnerships, Comcast NBCUniversal announced its first-ever “Global Talent Partnerships” deal with two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry’s Unanimous Media production company. The expansive, multi-year partnership includes first-look development deals with Universal Studio Group for scripted and unscripted television projects and DreamWorks Animation for kids and family content.

“While Stephen is a world class athlete, his brand and mission transcends the basketball court. The reach of Comcast NBCUniversal’s diverse portfolio will allow us to collaborate and support Stephen and Unanimous’ goals and ambitions while making compelling and impactful content for a global audience,” said Jimmy Horowitz, Vice Chairman, NBCUniversal Business Affairs and Operations. “We aspire to work with creators who want their impact to reach broadly across our content ecosystem, which makes our partnership with Stephen, Erick [Peyton] and the team at Unanimous Media an ideal fit.”

“Our goal at Unanimous has always been to create content that is not only entertaining, but also uplifting and inspirational,” said Curry. “It’s incredible to imagine all the different ways we can make this vision come to life by incorporating all the amazing assets across Comcast NBCUniversal’s portfolio that has a footprint in all areas of media and entertainment.”

“When we met with the team at Comcast NBCUniversal it was clear that they had done their homework,” said Erick Peyton, Co-Founder, Co-Chief Executive Officer and Chief Creative Officer, Unanimous Media. “They presented to us a vision for a genuine partnership that was creative, multi-dimensional and stayed true to our mission. We can’t wait to roll up our sleeves and get started on projects and content that shifts culture in a meaningful way.”

Curry will also help launch the reimagination of The More You Know, NBCUniversal’s award-winning PSA campaign. In this refreshed take on the 30+ year initiative, Curry will sit down with multiplatinum artist, activist, and EGOT winner John Legend to discuss topics related to diversity, equity and inclusion that will appear across many of NBCUniversal’s platforms, including Peacock.

Other concepts are in development with the Entertainment group as well as NBC News Studios, MSNBC, CNBC, Universal Parks & Resorts and Comcast’s Xfinity brand.

Curry and Unanimous Media’s new agreement also brings innovative opportunities for brands seeking to work with the superstar. Together with Creative Partnerships @ NBCUniversal, Curry and Unanimous Media will explore scaled relationships with marketers that inspire meaningful connection with Curry’s fans and the media and technology powerhouse’s global audience.

Comcast NBCUniversal has been developing this “symphonic” cross-portfolio approach with a number of talent including the recent Entertainment Content deals with Meghan Trainor and Miley Cyrus, the Universal Studio Group deal with Seth MacFarlane, and the film and television deals across Universal Pictures and Universal Studio Group with Jordan Peele and Justin Lin.

The Unanimous Media executive team includes Jenelle Lindsay (EVP of TV), Brian Tetsuro Ivie (Film and Feature Documentaries) and Kalyna Kutny (Podcast and Publishing). WME represented Unanimous Media in the deal.