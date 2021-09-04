-
Brooks Koepka WDs from TOUR Championship
September 04, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Brooks Koepka withdrew after hitting a tree root during Round 3 at East Lake. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
ATLANTA – Brooks Koepka has withdrawn from the TOUR Championship with a left wrist injury.
Koepka was 3 over par on the day and 1 under for the tournament when he withdrew after a par at the 12th hole. Video showed him releasing the club and shaking out his left arm after hitting his tee shot at the par-3 11th hole, and buckling over, his left arm on his leg, after hitting a fairway bunker shot.
An eight-time PGA TOUR winner, including four major championship titles, Koepka won the Waste Management Phoenix Open for the second time earlier this season and came to Atlanta looking to move up from 20th in the FedExCup.
He is one of the six players to qualify on points to play on U.S. Ryder Cup Captain Steve Stricker’s team that will take on the Europeans at Whistling Straits in three weeks.
"Same wrist I had issues with back in '17, '18, so just making sure it's all good," Koepka said.
He will receive the prize money for finishing 30th in the 30-man field at East Lake.
