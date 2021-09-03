-
Jordan Spieth reveals that couple is expecting first child
September 03, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
It turns out this was an especially fruitful spring for Jordan Spieth.
His win at the Valero Texas Open on April 4 ended a winless drought that had lasted nearly four years. Spieth revealed Friday that the win, his first since the 2017 Open Championship, came just weeks after he and wife Annie learned that she was pregnant with the couple’s first child.
The Spieths kept quiet about the impending arrival but with Annie accompanying her husband to East Lake, and walking the golf course just a few months before her due date, it was impossible to keep the secret any longer.
“It’s something you can’t hide now that we are close,” Spieth, the 2015 FedExCup champion, said after shooting 67. "It’s been a really great year. I’ve been blessed on a lot of fronts. … So it should be an exciting fall.”
Annie is due Nov. 21. They are waiting until the birth to learn the baby’s gender.
“She feels great,” Jordan said. “That's the No. 1 priority and everything's going smoothly.”
