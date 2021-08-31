‘Anything is possible’

Friends and family in Willie Mack III T-shirts cheered and high-fived. Wayne Birch, Troy Merritt’s caddie, recorded the moment on his phone. Mack himself exhaled, having holed a knee-knocker on 18 to save par and take a vital next step in his journey.

The occasion was the Rocket Mortgage Classic in July, and Mack, a Flint native who had played Detroit Golf Club hundreds of times, had made his first PGA TOUR cut.

Anyone paying attention knew it was big.

“It’s so inspiring,” said Birch, who played for Southern University before embarking on his career as a caddie. “My dream was to play on the PGA TOUR, but that’s over with. With Willie – it’s almost like I’m living through him. It just goes to show that if you keep grinding, stay the course, and believe in yourself, anything can happen.”

It’s been one year since PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan announced the TOUR’s $100 million pledge to support racial equity and inclusion efforts in golf. Although it’s still early days and the TOUR continues to do more listening than talking, the past 12 months have brought a slew of positive developments, with more coming.

Enhancing its relationship with historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs), the TOUR in conjunction with United Airlines announced Tuesday a $10,000 grant to each of the 51 current men’s and women’s HBCU golf programs in the country, helping to cover travel costs. The money will allow programs to compete in some events for the first time.

“Our HBCU task force surveyed these programs at length and, repeatedly, we heard that engaging the TOUR’s vast and diverse partner network to offset the financial burdens many HBCU golf programs face was the priority,” Monahan said. “We’re thankful to United Airlines for taking initiative and supporting the HBCU grant program.”

As with Mack, HBCU golfers could eventually become a beacon of hope.

“There’s not many people coming from HBCUs on the TOUR,” said North Carolina A&T golfer A.J. Ford, who led the all-Black Drew Charter squad to its historic 2019 Georgia state high school title. “So if I do make it to the TOUR, it would be a good inspiration for the young people that it doesn’t matter where you go to college – as long as you put the work in and believe that you can make it, anything is possible.”

In addition to its commitment to HBCUs, the TOUR has strengthened its commitment to the Advocates Pro Golf Association Tour, which was founded in 2010 to increase opportunities for Black players and other minorities who aspire to make a career in golf.



The APGA just completed a landmark season with a record $350,000 in prizemoney and 13 events. TPC properties hosted six of them, including the inaugural Billy Horschel APGA Tour Invitational at TPC Sawgrass. Mack, who also made the cut at the TOUR’s John Deere Classic, won that event, plus the Mastercard APGA Tour Championship.