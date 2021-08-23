Patrick Reed hospitalized with pneumonia, withdraws from BMW Championship

Patrick Reed won THE NORTHERN TRUST the last time it was held at Liberty National, in 2019.

This one, though, has been one to forget.

First Reed pulled out of the tournament with an ankle injury. Then, as his fellow competitors were playing the rain-delayed final round Monday, he issued a statement that he’s been home in Houston battling double-pneumonia.

He also officially withdrew from this week’s BMW Championship, the second event of the three-week FedExCup Playoffs, late Monday.

“The good news is, my ankle is okay,” Reed wrote in the statement. “The bad news is I’ve been in the hospital with bilateral pneumonia. I’m on the road to recovery, once I’m cleared from the doctors – I look forward to returning. I wish you all the best and I can’t wait to get back out there!

“Thank you so much for your support,” he continued, “it means a lot to me. Also, a special thank you to the doctors, nurses, and staff at The Methodist Hospital in the Texas Medical Center.”

Reed has endured a demanding travel schedule this summer. He’s flown from the Rocket Mortgage Classic (T32) to The Open Championship (MC) to the 3M Open (T34) to the Olympic Games in Tokyo (T22), where he was a late replacement for Bryson DeChambeau. Then it was right back home for the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational in Memphis, Tennessee (T31).

His pneumonia will keep him out of the BMW Championship, which will begin Thursday at Caves Valley Golf Club in Maryland. That’s three straight events he will have missed with illness or injury after spraining his ankle at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude.

Reed came into THE NORTHERN TRUST at 22nd in the FedExCup standings. He hasn’t missed the top-30 TOUR Championship since 2013. He’s also ninth in the U.S. Ryder Cup standings for the team that Steve Stricker will captain at Whistling Straits next month. The top six in points after the BMW automatically qualify; others, like Reed, will require a captain’s pick.